Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday hinted that his party might once again form an alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that a decision in this regard will be taken after the Punjab assembly elections 2022.

Speaking to an English news channel, Majithia, who is fighting the Punjab polls from two seats - Majitha and Amritsar East, also expressed confidence that the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance will win the elections.

"My fight is for the people of Punjab. Amritsar East needs development. There are poor people who do not get welfare schemes. It is the most backward. The truth will win," he told India Today. "We will decide on the tie-up with the BJP after the state Assembly polls."

The Akali Dal, along with Shiv Sena, was the oldest ally of the BJP. However, it had snapped its ties with the saffron party after the Modi government introduced the three contentious farm laws in the Parliament. Although the laws were repealed later, the two had refused to ally again.

The BJP had termed the alliance with the Akalis a "bad marriage". The Akalis, on the other hand, made similar allegations and said it will never form an alliance with the BJP again.

"We will sweep the polls and are forming the next government in Punjab," party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had told news agency IANS while refusing to ally with the BJP.

The Akalis have now allied with Mayawati's BSP for the Punjab assembly elections 2022. On the other hand, the BJP is contesting with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

Both sides are confident of winning the Punjab polls.

In the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine's 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma