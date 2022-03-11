Amritsar | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after the humiliating performance of Congress in Punjab assembly elections 2022, party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said the people of the state took a "great decision", adding that the development of Punjab is his goal.

Congratulating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sidhu, who lost the polls from the Amritsar East assembly constituency, called for "chintan" as he noted that several top candidates, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Captain Amarinder Singh, lost the polls.

"You reap what you sow... This election was for a change... people took a great decision... public is never wrong... I'm not going into a deep thought of whether people accepted Channi's face as CM's candidate or not," Sidhu told news agency ANI.

"People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones... People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them... New seeds have to be sown... not 'chinta' but 'chintan' should be done," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won the Punjab assembly elections 2022, bagging 92 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly of the state. Congress, however, managed to secure just 18 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) combine got just four seats.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma