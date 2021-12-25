New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 22 farmers unions have decided to form a political front and announced on Saturday that they will be contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

"A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha", Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said in Chandigarh

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan