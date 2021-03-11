Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: As per the agreement, the Congress will contest on 15 constituencies, six seats less than what it had contested in 2016 polls.

Pondicherry | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday evening reportedly signed the seat-sharing pact for the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry.

As per the agreement, the Congress will contest on 15 constituencies, six seats less than what it had contested in 2016 polls, reported News18 and The Hindu.

The DMK, on the other hand, will contest on 13 seats while the CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will fight on one constituency each.

Like, the Congress-DMK alliance had also faced issues over the seat-sharing pact in Puducherry. However, the deal between the two parties was signed on Thursday evening after a "personal call" from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, former Chief Minister and senior leader of the Congress V Narayanasamy had also hinted that two parties will soon announce the seat-sharing pact. He, however, was tightlipped when asked about the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance.

In the 2016 Assembly Elections, the Congress had contested in 21 seats and the DMK in nine in the 30-member Assembly of Puducherry.

Several senior Congress leaders, including the party's state working president AKD Arumugham left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Senior leader and former minister Namasivayam had also raised a banner of revolt and then joined the saffron party, leading the collapse of the Congress government.

However, Narayanasamy has said that Congress will definitely come back to power in the union territory. "Only a few leaders have left the Congress and the cadres are intact and we will give a fitting reply to the BJP in the elections," he said while speaking to news agency IANS.

The much-awaited Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on April 6 while the fate of the candidates will be announced by the Election Commission on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma