New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The All India N.R Congress (AINRC) on Friday released the list of candidates for the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021. According to the list released by AINRC, the former chief minister of the Union Territory and the founder president of the party, N Rangasamy, will contest the elections from Thattanchavady and Yanam.

All India NR Congress releases a list of candidates for #PuducherryElections2021



Former Chief Minister N Rangasamy to contest from Thattanchavady and Yanam. pic.twitter.com/omnOrzQ59W — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

Rangasamy, earlier this week, announced that he will be contesting the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 from two seats. The former chief minister of the UT on Monday also filed his nomination papers from Thattanchavady. After submitting his nomination papers, the veteran leader said that he will file his nominations for the Yanam seat later in the week.

The AINRC had on March 9 announced the seat-sharing deal between its allies, the BJP and AIADMK for the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry. As per the agreement, the NR Congress will contest on 16 seats while the BJP and AIADMK will field candidates on 14 seats each.

Earlier it was speculated that the AINRC is not keen on contesting the elections with BJP. However, hectic parleys took place between the two parties following the intervention by Home Minister Amit Shah. The NR Congress is confident of winning a substantial number of seats in the upcoming poll by dint of a few heavyweight Congress MLAs joining the party including the former parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister.

The assembly polls in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, along with four other states - West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan