Puducherry Exit Polls 2021: V Narayanasamy-led Congress government had lost the majority in the UT assembly in February this year following President's rule was imposed in Puducherry.

Pondicherry | Jagran Politics Desk: The exit polls on Thursday predicted a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the union territory (UT) of Puducherry where polling for the 33-member legislative assembly was held on April 6.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma