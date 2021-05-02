Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE: Currently, the UT is under the President rule after Chief Minister V Narayanswamy-led Congress government lost the trust vote in the assembly in February this year, following the mass resignation of its MLAs.

Puducherry | Jagran Politics Desk: The highly-anticipated result of the legislative assembly election of the union territory Puducherry is set to be announced. The counting started in Puducherry from 8 AM. According to the initial trends, NDA is leading 5 seats and UPA is leading on 4 seats. The assembly polls in Puducherry, which has four districts consisting of 30 seats, were held on April 6.

Currently, the UT is under the President rule after Chief Minister V Narayanswamy-led Congress government lost the trust vote in the assembly in February this year, following the mass resignation of its MLAs. Though the party has expressed hopes that it will return to power in the UT, exit polls have predicted Puducherry will likely go the BJP's way.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Puducherry Assembly Elections Result 2021:

9:59 AM| AINRC's N Rangasamy is leading from Yanam with a margin of 138 votes.

9:56 AM| According to the early trends, BJP is leading on 9 seats and Congress is ahead on 5 seats.

8:37 AM| According to the early trends, NDA is leading on 5 seats and UPA is leading on 4 seats.

8:10 AM| The counting of votes for the Puducherry assembly election begins.

6:57 AM| The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly polls will begin at 8 AM today. Here are some outside visuals from the counting centre in Lawspet.

