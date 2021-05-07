Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021: The oath was administered by Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

Pondicherry | Jagran Politics Desk: All India NR Congress (AINRC) president N Rangasamy on Friday took oath as the chief minister of the union territory (UT) of Puducherry. The oath was administered by Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

Official sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that the swearing in of other ministers, including those from BJP willtake place in the next few days.

Usually, the strength of a ministry in Puducherry would be six including chief minister. There is however a reported move to have one deputy chief minister now although there is no precedent in this regard.

This comes days after the NDA alliance raced back to power in Puducherry, winning 16 seats in the 30-member assembly of the UT. The NR Congress emerged victorious on 10 seats out of the 16 it contested while the BJP garnered six out of the nine seats it contested.

On the other hand, the DMK won six seats out of 13 it contested while the Congress' poll debacle continued as garnered just two out of the 14 seats it contested. Meanwhile, there are six independents elected to the House and they are by and large supporters of Rangasamy.

The Congress was in power in the UT till February but the V Narayanasamy government had lost the majority after several of its MLAs, including A John Kumar, resigned from their posts, citing "dissatisfaction with the UT government".

The Congress had blamed the BJP and said that "operation kamal" is underway in Puducherry. However, the NDA alliance had refused to stake claim in the UT after the floor test, saying its government will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the April 6 polls.

