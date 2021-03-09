The assembly polls in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be on May 2, along with four other states.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A seat-sharing deal has been reached between the BJP, AIADMK and the All India NR Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry. As per the agreement, the NR Congress will contest on 16 seats while the BJP and AIADMK will field candidates on 14 seats each, said Puducherry BJP in-charge Nirmal Surana.

Surana said that the alliance will contest polls under the leadership of NR Congress chief and former CM of the Union Territory N Rangaswamy.

Earlier, it was reported that the NR Congress was not keen on forging an alliance with the BJP in the union territory. However, hectic parleys took place between the two parties following the intervention by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, speculation was rife that N Rangaswamy-led NR Congress may go to polls solo as the leader was reportedly unhappy with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Puducherry election rally remark in which he had claimed that the UT will have a BJP government and a new BJP CM after the April 6 polls.

NR Congress had been demanding 18 seats out of the total 30 seats. However, it has now settled for 16 seats, leaving 14 each for the BJP and the AIADMK.

The NR Congress is confident of winning a substantial number of seats in the upcoming poll by dint of a few heavyweight Congress MLAs joining the party including the former parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister.

The Congress-led Narayanasamy government fell last month after six MLAs including a minister resigned. Two of them including the former Congress chief of Puducherry Namassivayam joined the BJP. Another senior leader Lakshminarayanan joined NR Congress.

The assembly polls in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, along with four other states - West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu.

