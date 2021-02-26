Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: Single-phase voting for 30 assembly seats on April 6, counting of votes on May 2 | Schedule here
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: As per the schedule released by the Election Commission, the polls in the Union Territory will be held in 1 phase and the polling will be done on April 6
Updated: Fri, 26 Feb 2021 05:39 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission, the polls in the Union Territory will be held in 1 phase and the polling will be done on April 6, while the results of the elections on 30 Assembly seats across the UT will be announced on May 2.
