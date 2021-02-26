Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: As per the schedule released by the Election Commission, the polls in the Union Territory will be held in 1 phase and the polling will be done on April 6

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission, the polls in the Union Territory will be held in 1 phase and the polling will be done on April 6, while the results of the elections on 30 Assembly seats across the UT will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan