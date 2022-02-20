New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the voters of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh - especially youths and first-time voters - to turn up in huge numbers and cast their votes for the 2022 assembly elections.

"The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters," he said in an earlier morning Tweet.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah also made a similar appeal, especially for the people of Punjab, asking them to vote for the party which will keep the state united.

"Punjab has a golden and glorious history, of which every Indian is proud. I appeal to the voters of Punjab to vote for electing a government that will keep Punjab and the country united, keeping the state safe and carrying forward the rich cultural heritage and rich tradition of Gurus," he had said in a Tweet.

In Punjab, polling would be held across all 117 seats on Sunday while in Uttar Pradesh, voting is being conducted for 59 seats spread across 16 districts. Punjab is currently ruled by Congress while the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.

Prominent faces who are in the fray are Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting is held in Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

This phase will decide the fate of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat against BJP's SP Singh Baghel. The fate of Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat, will also be decided in this phase.

