New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the voters across Uttarakhand, Goa, and nine districts of Uttar Pradesh to vote in "record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy" as the polling for the assembly elections 2022 began in these states.

"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," said PM Modi in an an early moring tweet on Monday.

The voting for all assembly segments of Uttarakhand and Goa, and 55 constituencies spread across Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday. The results will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10, along with the results of Punjab and Manipur.

The polling in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh will be a litmus test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Modi government's policies that have been targeted by the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition parties.

The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats, while in Uttarakhand, which has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, are fighting from 70 seats.

Tight security arrangements were in place in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh where 586 candidates are contesting in this phase from 55 seats spread across the districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Over 60,000 police personnel and nearly 800 companies (around 100 security personnel each) of paramilitary forces will be on duty on the election day, officials said, adding 4,917 polling booths out of 12,538 are considered "critical".

Traditionally Goa and Uttarakhand have seen bipolar politics, but they are witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with the AAP throwing its hat in the ring. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties are also vying to make a mark on Goa's electoral scene.

(With inputs from PTI)

