Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow on Riverfront Road in Ahmedabad. People gathered on a large scale to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People thronged the route of the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister. They welcomed him with flower petals. PM Modi was also seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd.

This is PM Modi's second roadshow in Gujarat in a span of two days. On Friday, he had held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Kamalam, the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi's two-day visit to his home state kicked off on Friday with a mega roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister in his convocation address to Rashtriya Raksha University underlined the importance of technology for security measures and policing. He called for harnessing technology to nab the tech-savvy criminals.

