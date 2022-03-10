Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi following BJP's victory in four of the five states that went to polls | Twitter/@BJP4India

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his victory speech at BJP headquarter in New Delhi, lauded BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi with the party pulling off remarkable victories in 4 of the 5 states – Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa – that went to polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the election results highlight the approval of his party’s governance model of welfare populism.

"It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy," Modi said, while describing BJP’s win in four states as 'jeet ka chauka'.

PM Modi said that the state of Uttar Pradesh has given many Prime Ministers to the country, however, it is for the first time that it has reelected a Chief Minister who had served for one full term already.

“We had said before that Holi will start from March 10. It's a 'victory 4' by our NDA workers. I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory. For the first time, a CM will be elected for a second term,” PM Modi said.

About Goa, PM Modi said that all Exit Polls turned wrong. In Goa, the Election Commission declared results for all 40 vidhan sabha seat, of which BJP has won 20 seats. Together with MGP (2 seats), BJP is claiming the majority figure in Panaji vidhan sabha.

UP 2022 win an indication towards 2024 General elections: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Uttar Pradesh win as an indication towards the results of 2024 General elections.

“When we formed the government in 2019 at Centre, some 'experts' said it was because of the 2017 victory in Uttar Pradesh. I believe the same 'experts' will say that the 2022 election result will decide the fate of 2024 national elections,” PM Modi said, in an apparent hint towards the performance that is expected of BJP by its party workers, in the 2024 General elections.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma