PM Modi pitched for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and lauded NEP 2020, saying it focuses on education in regional language which will benefit tea workers' children and tribal people in Assam.

Dhemaji | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked previous governments that ruled India for decades since independence for their "sautela" treatment of Assam and neglecting the northeast.

"Those who ruled for decades since Independence believed Dispur was too distant from Delhi. 'Dilli ab door nahi aapke darwaaze par hai' (Delhi is not far now, it stands at your doorstep," said PM Modi while addressing a grand rally in Assam's Dhemaji.

The Prime Minister further pitched for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and lauded the new education policy (NEP 2020), saying it focuses on education in regional language which will benefit tea workers' children and tribal people in Assam.

He also hinted that the dates for Assembly elections in Assam and other states are expected to be announced by the Election Commission in the first week of March.

"Last time (2016), Assembly poll date for Assam was announced on March 4, this time also dates are expected to be announced in the first week of March. However, this is the work of the Election Commission," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Monday also inaugurated several development projects and laid foundation stones of five mega projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in gas, oil and education sectors.

"We are correcting the faults of the previous governments. If the policy is accurate, destiny would be perfect. Connectivity, health, education and infrastructure developments were ignored by the previous governments," PM Modi said.

He said that the government is trying to give engineering and medical education in local languages so that its benefit could be obtained by the poor students and learners residing in the far-flung areas.

Referring to the song of great singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika and rich Assamese cinema, PM Modi said that Assam's all-round development would make the development of India easier.

"The entire world is now respectful of India's engineering and technological milestones," he pointed out.

He also said that as the government is working with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', LPG and electricity connections are being given to 100 per cent households in Assam and other parts of India as these were earlier available to less than 40 to 50 per cent familes.

(With IANS, PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma