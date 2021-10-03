Bhubaneswar | Jagran Elections Desk: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy on Sunday won from the Pipili Assembly constituency, as per the Election Commission. He defeated BJP's Ashrit Pattanayak by nearly 21,000 votes.

Maharathy secured 96,972 votes, while Pattnaik bagged 76,056 votes. Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra got 4,261 votes, the EC said.

Around 78.24 per cent of over 2.29 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in the by-poll on September 30. A total of 25 rounds of counting will be held.

Ten candidates were in the fray for the by-poll, which was necessitated by the death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

The bypoll was first slated to take place on April 17 but it was deferred after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj’s death due to COVID-19 on April 14.

It was then scheduled to be held on May 13 but was postponed due to the festival on the day. Next, it was rescheduled for May 16. However, once again, it was postponed owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma