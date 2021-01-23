West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Pitching for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi said that Netaji Bose used to count poverty and illiteracy among the biggest problems in a country which can be solved if society comes together.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an event on Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in poll-bound West Bengal and said that India will always stay indebted to Netaji.

Pitching for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi said that Netaji Bose used to count poverty and illiteracy among the biggest problems in a country which can be solved if society comes together.

He also lauded his government's reply to China and Pakistan, saying India will always give a befitting reply if its sovereignty is challenged.

"From LAC to LoC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister also lauded his government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and said that Netaji Bose would have been proud to see "how India is helping other nations by providing them vaccines" in these hard times.

He also announced that Howrah-Kalka Mail will now be known as "Netaji Express". "Netaji reached Andaman and unfurled the Tricolour with his own soldiers. The declaration which he'd made was the first govt of 'Akhand Bharat' He was the first head of the Azad Hind government," he said, as reported by ANI.

Noting that Netaji's life, work and decisions are an inspiration for all, PM Modi announced that India will now celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas' every year.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the National Library in Kolkata. He also interacted with some of the artists as he went around seeing the paintings and folk art of Bengal.

He had also visited the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose where he was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by people waiting outside the Netaji Bhawan.

During his visit to Netaji's house, he was shown the 'Wanderer' car, which Netaji used to escape from Kolkata to Gomoh, said Sugato Bose.

He was also shown the bedrooms of Netaji and his brother Sarat Chandra Bose. PM Modi was also given a quick walkthrough of the museum, which houses the photographs of the Azad Hind Fauj.

India on Saturday observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Bose. The Centre had earlier announced that his birth anniversary will be observed as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma