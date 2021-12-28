Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections were cancelled on Tuesday. The state election commission took back the notification that was released for Panchayat elections on December 4. The state election commission BS Jamod said that the whole process of panchayat elections has been cancelled for immediate future.

Earlier on December 17, the Supreme Court had ordered the state election commission to conduct elections for the seats reserved for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) by declaring them as General category seats. Following which, the speculations were leading up to the cancellation of Panchayat elections altogether.

During the winter session of Madhya Pradesh state assembly, a resolution was passed to not conduct the Panchayat elections without OBC reservation. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said clearly that Panchayat elections should be postponed.

The state election commission also said that the deposit money will be returned to the candidates as the process of panchayat elections has been deemed cancelled.

Will UP Assembly polls be postponed?

Last week, Allahabad High Court had urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states.

The court had said, if possible, the elections could be postponed by a couple of months because only if there is life, then the election rallies and meetings can take place and the right to life has also been given under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The gram panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Assembly polls also contributed to a rise in infections that led to many deaths due to Covid-19, it stated.

The court also said countries like China, the Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns due to the rising cases.

The court made the remarks while allowing the bail plea of a person named Sanjay Yadav.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma