As per the latest Election Commission figures, the NDA had won or was ahead in 125 seats, just above the majority mark of 122 for the 243-member Bihar assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Overthrowing the exit poll predictions, the NDA on Tuesday claimed an imminent victory in the Bihar assembly elections amid slow-paced counting of votes which extended late into the night amid strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

As per the latest Election Commission figures, the NDA had won or was ahead in 125 seats, just above the majority mark of 122 for the 243-member Bihar assembly while the Mahagathbandhan's seat tally stood at 110. While final results for more than 223 seats were declared, counting for the last few rounds continued till late night for the remaining seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the imminent victory of the JD(U)-BJP combine, asserting that every section of the society has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". He also assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations.

With polling trends on Tuesday showing JD(U) underperforming in a big way, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan appeared to be succeeding in damaging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party by playing a major role in its poor show in many seats.

On the other hand, the BJP outperformed its ally JD(U) and was on course to become the single largest party in the state for the first before the RJD reclaimed the spot with a wafer-thin margin of two seats.

Chirag Paswan described the Bihar polls results as a "victory" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the people have shown their trust in him. With his party winning only one seat while being instrumental in the defeat of the BJP's ally JD(U) in many seats, Paswan tweeted that he was "proud" that his party did not bend down for power.

Tejashwi won his Raghopur seat, a pocketborough of the RJD, by over 38,000 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party's Satish Kumar. Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also won from Hasanpur seat by over 21,000 votes.

The results appeared to belie predictions made by most exit polls which had given a clear edge to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan. The ABP-CVoter exit poll prediction was the closest among all. It had projected 104-128 seats for the NDA and 108-131 seats for the opposition grand alliance.

