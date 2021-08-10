Captain Amarinder told the Congress High Command that Sidhu’s criticism hinders the “smooth functioning” of his government. Sonia Gandhi reportedly directed that both the government and party must “work together” in the state of Punjab.

Chandigarh/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday “to discuss various state-related issues”. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s Media Advisor Raveen Thukral quoted Punjab CM as saying that the two leaders spoke on various state-related issues for an hour.

Meanwhile, media reports claimed that Captain Amarinder told the Congress High Command that Sidhu’s criticism hinders the “smooth functioning” of his government. Sonia Gandhi reportedly directed that both the government and party must “work together” in the state of Punjab.

The meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to be followed by an expected cabinet reshuffle in the state of Punjab ahead of state elections amid the heated tug of war between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and newly inducted Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu – the top two Congress leaders in the state – which the party officially continues to deny.

“I believe that Congress chief has advised that the state govt and organisation have to walk together and both of them (Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu) have to work within their respective limits but by cooperatng with each other,” Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Asked if the matter between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu has been resolved or if the Chief Minister is still upset with his own party’s state unit’s president, Harish Rawat said: “He (Captain Amarinder Singh) has not said that he is upset with Sidhu.”

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu took on his own party's government led by Captain Amarinder Singh over inaction against Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia and others, who were allegedly involved in a 2018 drug trafficking case.

"Punishing the culprits behind the drug trade is the Congress's priority under the 18-Point Agenda. What is the action taken on Majithia? If further delayed, we will bring a resolution in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the reports public," Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote on Twitter.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma