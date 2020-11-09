MP Bypolls Results 2020 Date and Time: The Madhya Pradesh byelections were conducted on November 3. The polling began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited bypolls results for the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, which will determine the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, will be declared on Tuesday. According to the election commission, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

The bypolls were necessitated after 22 MLAs of the Kamal Nath government, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, switched sides and joined the BJP in March this year. Most of the seats in Madhya Pradesh had seen a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. However, some of the seats saw a triangular contest which included the BSP.

When will the Madhya Pradesh bypoll results be declared?

The Madhya Pradesh bypolls were conducted on November 3. The polling began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. As per the election commission, all necessary protocols were followed in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Talking about the results, the faith of the candidates will be declared by the election commission on Tuesday (November 10). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

When and where to watch the byelection results for Madhya Pradesh?

What the exit polls have predicted?

If the exit polls are to believed, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will cross the majority mark in the 230-member state assembly and can hope to stay in the office till the next assembly elections due in November 2023.

As per the India Today-Axis exit poll, the saffron party will likely get around 16 to 18 seats while the Congress will have to settle for 10 to 12 seats. The exit poll also predicts 0-1 seats for the BSP.

Currently, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the Congress has 87 lawmakers in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

