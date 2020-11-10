MP bypoll results 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan needed nine seats to reach the halfway mark, while the Congress party was needed to win all the 28 seats to get the majority.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared victory after his party BJP took lead in 21 of the 28 seats where by-elections were held on November 3. The counting of votes is still underway and according to the trends, the BJP has taken a significant lead in 21 seats. The Congress is ahead in just six seats, while Mayawati's BSP was leading on one seat - Morena.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh have once again chosen BJP, It has become evident now," Chouhan wrote on Twitter as BJP stretched its lead to 21 seats. Chouhan only needed nine seats to reach the halfway mark, while the Congress party was needed to win all the 28 seats to get the majority.

Chouhan, who watched the results in the party's Bhopal office with state BJP president VD Sharma, also exchanged sweets with party leaders. MP BJP chief VD Sharma hailed the party workers for the massive victory in the closely contested Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls.

Most of the Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, who were made ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, were leading in their respective constituencies. However, three ministers -- Aidal Singh Kansana (Sumaoli), Girraj Dandotia (Dimani) and OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon) -- were trailing behind their Congress rivals.

Imarti Devi, who switched over to the BJP from Congress with Scindia, was ahead in Dabra, while Pradhyuman Singh Tomar was leading in Gwalior.

Below is the status of other Scindia loyalists

Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori (Labour Minister): Leading

Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi (Transport Minister): Leading

Tulsiram Silavat from Sanwer in Indore (Water Resource Minister): Leading

Prabhuram Chaudhary from Sanchi (Health Minister): Leading

Hardeep Singh Dung from Suwasra (New and renewable Energy Minister): Leading

Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar (Cabinet minister): Leading

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma