Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: In a huge relief for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the exit poll on Saturday predicted that BJP will 16 to 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh where by-elections were conducted on November 3. However, the Congress, as per the exit poll, will only be able to win 10 to 12 seats while the BSP will grab only one seat.

Following the exit poll results, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath reportedly said that he has full faith in the people of the state, adding that his party will emerge victorious.

Earlier in the day, Nath had also alleged that incidents of firing and booth capturing took place in assembly by-elections in the state.

"The incidents which happened in Sumawali, Morena and Mehgaon on November 3 were unfortunate. There was firing and booth capturing. I am sad that despite evidence on it the Election Commission did not ask for repolling there," he had said.

"I want to make clear to officers who are providing protection that protection does not stay forever. The proof of incidents are available and we will disclose them on November 10," he added.

On the other hand, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has alleged that MLAs of the BJP were receiving calls from state Kamal Nath who is trying to lure them and accused him for "political corruption".

"Congress, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh accuse BJP of horse-trading. But BJP didn't go to anyone, people of Congress joined BJP. When Kamal Nath does this, he calls it management but when someone willingly joins BJP, it's horse-trading?," he said.

"Kamal Nath is calling up MLAs of BJP today also. If someone does politics of horse-trading, it is Kamal Nath. He has brought dirt to the politics of Madhya Pradesh. He may try as much he wants but BJP MLAs will not go anywhere. Our people work for principles and ideologies," he added.

The by-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The results will be declared on November 10.

