Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2020: The EC's move came after the MP High Court directed the magistrates of nine districts not to give permission to hold public gatherings unless the applicant proves a virtual campaign is not possible.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls 2020, the Election Commission has challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order restricting physical rallies in nine districts in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The move came after the Gwalior Bench of the High Court on Wednesday directed the magistrates of the districts not to allow any political party or candidates to hold public rallies unless virtual rally is not possible. The court said that the permission will only be granted if the candidate or the party proves that a virtual campaign is not possible.

The election body said the high court order interferes with poll process and that holding elections is its domain. The order would derail the poll process, it said. The curbs will impact the level playing field for candidates, the Election Commission said.

On Wednesday, the High Court had imposed strict restrictions on public gatherings and ordered that permission to hold poll rallies can be only be granted in case a virtual campaign is not possible. The court said that candidates and political parties would need Election Commission's approval for every physical rally.

The Election Commission moved the SC against the order, saying that the High Court was interfering in poll process which is the domain of the poll panel. On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also said that his government will move the Supreme Court and termed the order as "having two laws in a single land."

"We respect the High Court and its decision. But regarding this decision, we will go to the Supreme Court, because it is like having two laws in a single land," news agency ANI quoted the MP CM as saying.

"In some parts of Madhya Pradesh, physical political rallies are allowed. It is not allowed in another part. Political rallies are being held in Bihar, but it is not allowed in a part of Madhya Pradesh. So we will seek justice from the Supreme Court," he added.

