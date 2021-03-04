Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Politics Desk: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran on Thursday said that 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will be the chief ministerial candidate for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Sreedharan, who joined the BJP last month, is seen as a trump card for the saffron party in Kerala ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The 88-year-old technocrat had earlier also expressed his desire to become the chief minister of the state, saying he is ready for the top post if the BJP wins the polls.

Earlier, Sreedharan had also said that he will not be interested in governorship and said that it is purely a "constitutional position and no powers at all" and that he won't be able to make any positive contribution to the state being in such a position.

"The state is in a debt trap today, so much of borrowings. And debt burden on each Malayalee is Rs 1.2 lakh today... That means we are heading for bankruptcy and the government still continues to borrow. The state finances need to be propped up and for that, we need to find a solution," he had said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma