New Delhi | Jagran Election Desk: The assembly elections 2022 saw a massive surge of the saffron wave as BJP (Bhartiya Janta Party) retained power in 4 states out of the 5 which went into polls this year. The results this time came as a roller coaster as many prominent figures toppled while newcomers rose with a thunder.

Here's a list of candidates who won the election by the highest margin in all 5 states:

Highest victory margin in UP Assembly Election 2022 and other significant wins

BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma from Sahibabad assembly constituency, won by a margin of 2,14,835 votes which is the highest in this election. This is his second consecutive highest victory margin in Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh retained his seat in Noida by a victory margin of 1.81 lakh. He defeated Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of over 1,45,000 votes.

Highest victory margin in Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

Aam Aadmi Party’s sitting MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora recorded the highest victory margin in the Punjab Assembly polls by defeating Congress nominee Jaswinder Dhiman by a margin of 75,277 votes.

Highest victory margin in Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022

Umesh Sharma Kau of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Hira Singh Bisht of the Indian National Congress by 30052 votes in Raipur Constituency.

Highest victory margin in Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Even though BJP has retained power in Goa and is going to make government in the coalition, the candidate who won by the highest margin is Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco who contested as Independent from Curtorim and defeated Moreno Rebelo of the Indian National Congress by 5055 votes.

Highest victory margin in Manipur Assembly Elections 2022

In Manipur, SS. Olish of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Langhu Paulhring Anal of Naga Peoples Front by 27341 votes in Chandel constituency.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha