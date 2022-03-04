Manipur Elections 2022 Phase 2 Polling: A visual from Manipur elections in 2017 in which CM N. Biren Singh-led BJP had formed the government in the state | PTI image

Imphal | Jagran News Desk: Elections for the second phase for 22 assembly seats in Manipur are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 5. Security arrangements have been strengthened further after first phase of polling was marred by fragmented instances of violence, pushing the Election Commission to order repoll in 12 polling stations.

In Senapati district, there are three assembly segments, namely Mao, Tadubi and Karong. Losii Dikho of NPF is the sitting MLA from Mao. Losii Dikho had won the Mao assembly seat with a margin of 25,933 votes. From Tadubi, N. Kayisii of NPP had won the elections in 2017 by 17,115 votes. DD Thaisii of Congress had won Karong assembly seat in 2017, managing to win it by a margin of 14,038 votes.

Mao

BJP: Sanii Alexander Maikho

Nagas People Front: Losii Dikho

Independent: Woba Joram

Tadubi

BJP: O. Lohrii

Naga Peoples Front: M. Francis Ngajokpa

National People’s Party: N. Kaysii

Independent: Robert Taily Maram

Karong

BJP: R Yuh Jonathan Tao

Naga Peoples Front: Khoho Siile Anthony

Indian National Congress: D.D. Thaisii

Independent: Thaiba Sanii

Independent: J Kumo Sha

Manipur Elections, Phase 2: Polling Stations

Thoubal has the highest number of constituencies , and will also have 395 polling stations, the highest; Jribam, which has only one Assembly Constituencies, will have 40 polling stations; Chandel, with two Assembly Constituencies , will have 154 polling stations; Ukhrul, Senapati, and Tamenglong, which have three Assembly Constituencies each, will have 219, 228 and 211 polling stations, respectively.

Manipur Polls 2022: Repolling on March 5 on these seats

Ahead of the second phase of the Manipur Assembly Election, the Election Commission on Thursday ordered re-polling in 12 polling stations falling under five Assembly constituencies in Churachandpur, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts as violence is still continuing in Kakching Khunou.

The re-polling will be held on March 5 when 22 constituencies will go to polling in the second phase.

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma