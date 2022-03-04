Imphal | Jagran News Desk: Elections for the second phase for 22 assembly seats in Manipur are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 5. Security arrangements have been strengthened further after first phase of polling was marred by fragmented instances of violence, pushing the Election Commission to order repoll in 12 polling stations.
In Senapati district, there are three assembly segments, namely Mao, Tadubi and Karong. Losii Dikho of NPF is the sitting MLA from Mao. Losii Dikho had won the Mao assembly seat with a margin of 25,933 votes. From Tadubi, N. Kayisii of NPP had won the elections in 2017 by 17,115 votes. DD Thaisii of Congress had won Karong assembly seat in 2017, managing to win it by a margin of 14,038 votes.
Mao
BJP: Sanii Alexander Maikho
Nagas People Front: Losii Dikho
Independent: Woba Joram
Tadubi
BJP: O. Lohrii
Naga Peoples Front: M. Francis Ngajokpa
National People’s Party: N. Kaysii
Independent: Robert Taily Maram
Karong
BJP: R Yuh Jonathan Tao
Naga Peoples Front: Khoho Siile Anthony
Indian National Congress: D.D. Thaisii
Independent: Thaiba Sanii
Independent: J Kumo Sha
Manipur Elections, Phase 2: Polling Stations
Thoubal has the highest number of constituencies , and will also have 395 polling stations, the highest; Jribam, which has only one Assembly Constituencies, will have 40 polling stations; Chandel, with two Assembly Constituencies , will have 154 polling stations; Ukhrul, Senapati, and Tamenglong, which have three Assembly Constituencies each, will have 219, 228 and 211 polling stations, respectively.
Manipur Polls 2022: Repolling on March 5 on these seats
Ahead of the second phase of the Manipur Assembly Election, the Election Commission on Thursday ordered re-polling in 12 polling stations falling under five Assembly constituencies in Churachandpur, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts as violence is still continuing in Kakching Khunou.
The re-polling will be held on March 5 when 22 constituencies will go to polling in the second phase.
