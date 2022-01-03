Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Tuesday, months before the beginning of the crucial assembly elections in the northeast state. Besides Manipur, he will also visit Tripura.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said that PM Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth Rs 1,850 crore in poll-bound Manipur. He will also lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore in the state.

During his visit, the foundation stone for the construction of five National Highway Projects - built at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore - will also be laid down by PM Modi in Manipur.

"The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometres, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity of the region," the PMO said.

"Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the Programme."

PM Modi will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers to the people of Manipur. He will lay the foundation stone of 'State of the Art Cancer Hospital' in Imphal

Further, to boost the Covid related infrastructure in the State, Prime Minister will inaugurate '200 Bedded Covid Hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects of Imphal Smart City Mission developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)', 'Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)' and 'Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)'," the PMO stated.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, PM Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network integrated system. Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education.

Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma