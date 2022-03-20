Imphal/ New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: I never contested the assembly elections for the "CM or any other post", but only as a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday as he and Thongam Biswajit Singh arrived in New Delhi following the party's summon to them.

Stressing that the central leadership of the BJP will decide over the next Chief Minister in Manipur, Biren Singh - while speaking to news agency ANI - said he has always worked in the interest of the party and will continue to do so.

"I never contested elections for CM or any other post but as a worker of my party. The decision (on CM’s face) will be taken by higher authorities. I’ve come to Delhi to meet BJP’s central leadership. Chief Minister or no chief Minister, I am somebody who has worked in the interest of the party and will continue to do so," he said.

"We are a party which is extremely disciplined and there are rules and norms by which we function. So, we will wait for the party high command to take a call on when the chief minister will take the oath and what will be the contours of his cabinet," he added.

Biren's remarks come amid heated discussions over the top post in Manipur. The BJP led by Biren Singh secured a historic second term in Manipur, winning 32 seats in the 60-member assembly in the 2022 polls.

The BJP now has appointed central observers - Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju - for a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs. Sitharaman and Rijiju will visit Manipur on Sunday, said ANI sources, adding that the legislative party meeting of BJP Manipur likely to be at 3 pm in the day.

Reportedly, both Biren Singh and Biswajit have separately expressing their anguish to the top BJP leadership over the speculative news in the various media about the new Chief Minister. According to news agency IANS, Biren Singh and Biswajit reached Delhi on Saturday in separate flights.

However, Biswajit had said that the leadership issue was not discussed in Delhi. "Important budget session of Parliament is going on and the people are in a Holi celebration mood. So after that the Central leaders and observers would take the decision on the leadership at an appropriate time," he said, as reported by IANS.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma