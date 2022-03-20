Imphal | Jagran News Desk: N. Biren Singh was unanimously elected as the leader of the house by newly elected BJP MLAs of Manipur on Sunday. A former journalist and football enthusiast, N. Biren Singh will hold Chief Minister's office in Imphal for a second consecutive term.

The BJP leaders were reportedly deliberating on the government formation in Manipur where it has tasted major electoral success. It will be the second consecutive BJP government in the state.

Previously, the BJP had formed the government in the state for the period between 2017-2022 with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) and had deputed N. Biren Singh as Chief Minister of the key north-eastern state.

There were other claimants for Chief Minister's Office of Manipur, including, Yumnam Khemchand Thongam Biswajit Singh and Konthujam Govindas Singh, the third with an RSS background too.

N. Biren Singh: Former footballer, BSF Jawan and journalist to a 2-term CM

Once a football player, a BSF jawan deployed at Manipur borders and a journalist, Nongthombam Biren Singh ticks all the boxes of qualifications for holding Imphal's CM office for second term. The development came after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju went to Imphal as central observers.

After the meeting, Sitharaman told journalists that the unanimous decision of newly elected Manipur MLAs to depute N. Biren Singh as CM will ensure that Manipur has a stable dispensation. “It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible government, which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states," she said.

N. Biren Singh holds a BA degree from Manipur University. He started his career as a footballer and was shortly recruited in the Border Security Force (BSF), where he played for BSF team in domestic competitions, such as Durand Cup.

Born on January 1, 1961 in Imphal, N. Biren Singh started the vernacular daily Naharolgi Thoudang in 1990s. He worked as the editor of the newspaper till 2001.

Biren entered politics in 2002 and joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party. He contested Assembly elections and won from the Heingang seat. He was appointed Manipur’s minister of state of vigilance in 2003 and was given the additional portfolio of forest and environment minister.

He later joined the Indian National Congress and retained the seat in the 2007 Assembly elections. Biren was then made Manipur’s minister of irrigation and flood control and youth affairs and sports and consumer affairs and public distribution (CAF&PD).

