Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second straight term. The oath was administered by Manipur Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda.

Biren Singh on Sunday was unanimously declared as the BJP legislative party leader, allowing him to hold the office for another term. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who made the announcement, said Singh would remain the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term.

"It's a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur will have a very good, stable and responsible government which will be built further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to the northeast state. Therefore, this decision will go a long way in providing Manipur stability and good governance together," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Later in the day, Singh, a former footballer and a veteran journalist, was invited by Governor Ganesan to form the next government. Governor Ganesan has invited Singh as the leader of the BJP legislative party to "indicate the time and date for forming the ministry", a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member legislative assembly of the state. In the 2017 elections, the saffron party, despite winning just 21 seats, had formed the government by forming post-poll alliance with the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and Independent MLAs.

BJP's vote share, however, this time round was a massive 37.8 per cent and political observers give Biren Singh credit for this. They consider his ability to get win support both in the plains where the Meiteis predominate and the hills where Nagas, Kukis and other tribal groups are the majority, for the BJP, a party which is a relative newbie in the state, to be a major contributor.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta