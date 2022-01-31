Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: Security was beefed up outside several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices across Manipur on Monday a day after several party workers allegedly ransacked local offices after being denied tickets for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The BJP had on Sunday announced its candidates for the Manipur polls, fielding candidates across various sections, including women, sportspersons, former IAS officers and doctors.

However, several party workers were disappointed by the candidate list. The workers - who also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the state unit president Sharda Devi - were particularly angry with the top party brass for giving tickets to Congress defectors instead of loyalists.

In Khangabok Mandal, some BJP activists claimed all members have tendered their resignations "recent award of BJP ticket to a party newbie" and neglecting a leader who had "sacrificed for BJP for almost two decades."

Former Minister Nimaichand Luwang, who had sought ticket for the Wangkhem assembly segment, also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party. Along with him, first-time aspirant Thangjam Arunkumar also resigned and joined the JD(U).

The BJP had managed to form a government in 2017 despite having just 21 seats compared to Congress's 28 by joining hands with two local parties – NPP and NPF – says it is looking to win two-thirds of the seats in the elections to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

It will be contesting all 60 seats as Naga People's Front (NPF) has fallen out with it, while it has decided not to enter into any pre-poll alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) with which it also has an alliance in Meghalaya.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma