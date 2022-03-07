Imphal | Jagran Elections Desk: Manipur went to polls in two phases of voting between February 28 and March 5. While the counting of votes will take place on March 10, the Exit Poll results will be out on Monday by 6:30 PM. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the state whereas Congress is led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. NPF and NPP are led by Losii Dikho and Y. Joykumar Singh respectively.

In the Manipur assembly elections 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats. However, the BJP with 21 seats formed the government in the northeast state after forming a post-poll alliance with the Naga People's Front (NPF) and National People's Party (NPP).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma