New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Manipur minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader Letpao Haokip on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav. NPP is BJP's ally in Manipur and Hakoip is the youth affairs and sports minister in the BJP-led government in the state.

Hakoip joined the BJP in presence of the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the Union minister. Yadav and Patra are BJP's in charge and co-in charge for Manipur polls, respectively. NPP has two ministers in the Manipur government, including the deputy chief minister.

Welcoming Hakoip into the party, Yadav said he was joining the BJP after being impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and good governance by BJP governments both at the Centre and the state. "I think that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast region and Manipur will be developed," said Haokip after joining.

NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has already announced that the party will contest the upcoming 60-member assembly polls in Manipur alone. Presently, NPP has four MLAs in Manipur, of which two are Ministers in the BJP-led state government. The elections are due to be held next year in the state. Manipur has 60 Assembly seats and BJP is currently in power.

In 2017, the Congress with 28 seats (35.1 per cent vote share) had emerged as the single-largest party in the 60-member Manipur assembly. The grand old party, as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), received over 5.82 lakh votes.

However, the BJP had formed the government with 21 seats (36.3 per cent vote share) by sealing an alliance with Naga People's Front (4 seats, 7.2 per cent vote share), National People's Party (4 seats, 5.1 per cent vote share) and Lok Janshakti Party (1 seat, 2.5 per cent vote share).

