Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hinted that incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh will continue to retain the top post in Manipur if the saffron party, as predicted by exit polls, returns to power in the key northeast state.

"We have set a target of 40+ seats and are confident of forming a stable government... When the final results are declared we expect the number to be 40+ only... We haven't taken a decision on CM (face), no question of a new CM," state BJP chief Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier too, the BJP had said that Biren Singh will be party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Manipur assembly elections 2022. Last month, BJP chief JP Nadda, at a poll rally, had lauded Biren Singh and said he will continue to take BJP MLAs forward in the state.

"What was the condition of Manipur five years back and what is it now? That will be the basis of the elections. We are not sending Ibomcha ji as MLA just because he had to become an MLA," Nadda had said, as reported by NDTV. "We are sending Ibomcha ji, Sushindro ji (BJP candidates) to the assembly because through them N Biren Singh with all the other MLAs will take Manipur further towards development."

The BJP, despite winning just 21 seats in 2017, had formed the government in Manipur by forming a post-poll alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF). If the exit polls are to be believed, then the BJP is once again all set to form the government in Manipur.

Following is the seat projection for different parties by exit polls:

Zee News-Designboxed Exit Poll

BJP: 32-28

Cong: 12-17

NPP: 02-04

NPF: 03-05

Others: 02-05

ABP News-C Voter

BJP: 23-27

Cong: 12-17

NPP: 02-04

NPF: 03-05

Others: 02-05

Aaj Tak-Axis My India

BJP: 33-43

Cong: 04-08

NPP: 04-08

NPF: 0

Others: 06-15

Times Now-VETO

BJP: 33-43

Cong: 04-08

NPP: 04-08

NPF: 00

Others: 06-15

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma