Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that it will go solo in the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur and declared its candidates for all 60 seats. As per the list, Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest the polls from the Heingang constituency.

The BJP has given tickets to three women candidates -- Nemcha Kipgen from Kangpokpi, SS Olish from Chandel and Soraisam Kebi Devi from Naoriyapakhanglakpa. It has also fielded three former IAS officers -- Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) from Nungba, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh from Kakching and Raghumani Singh from Uripok.

"The BJP has run the government in Manipur with peace and development. In Manipur, the party will fight vigorously on all 60 seats. We have fixed the names of the candidates on all the seats. CM N Biren Singh will contest from Heingang constituency. Most of the tickets have been given to those people who have worked for the BJP for a long time," announced Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Following is the full list of candidates announced by the BJP for Manipur assembly elections 2022:

The BJP, which got 21 seats in the previous elections in Manipur, had formed a post-poll alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) in 2017 to end the 15-year Congress rule in the state.

However, the NPP - headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma - had announced that it would contest the elections alone this time with hopes that it would be able to improve its tally.

Later, Biren Singh, confident of retaining power, also hinted that the saffron party will fight the election alone. However, he said a post-poll alliance can also be forged if it is required.

"Elections will show a massive change. We will double our seats and we are working hard to get a two-third majority," he told news agency PTI in an interview. "We have no pre-poll alliance as yet, but a post-poll alliance can be forged if required."

The elections for Manipur's 60-member state assembly will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma