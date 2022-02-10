New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday revised the schedule for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022. As per the new schedule by the EC, the first phase of the Manipur assembly elections will be held on February 28, while the voting for the second phase will take place on March 5.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in two phases. The first phase of elections will be held on February 27 while the second phase was scheduled to take place on March 3. However, the result date for assembly elections in all five states is March 10.

The Election Commission, earlier last month, announced the poll schedule for Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab. As per the schedule, UP Elections will be held in seven phases, while Manipur elections will be held in two phases. Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will have single-phase elections.

The first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections concluded today with nearly 60 pc voter turnout recorded in 58 assembly segments spread across 11 districts. The second phase of UP Polls will be held on February 14 along with Uttarakhand and Goa Polls. The other phases of polling will be held on February 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, the voting for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on February 20. Earlier, the election commission had decided to conduct Punjab Polls on February 14. However, the date was rescheduled after several political parties had approached the EC to postpone the polls in the state in view of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

This came after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP and its allies, and the BSP had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day. The parties had said that several followers of Guru Ravidas would not be able to exercise their franchise on February 14 as they would be travelling.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan