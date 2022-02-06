Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: Days before the beginning of the two-phased Manipur assembly elections, Congress, four Left parties and the Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday night forged an alliance and named it as Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA).

The alliance also launched an 18-point common agenda with a focus on securing the territorial integrity of Manipur and historical boundaries.

Declaring the agenda, Jairam Ramesh - Congress' election observer for Manipur - said the alliance will implement the common agenda "in letter and spirit to ensure an accountable, responsible, responsive and transparent government."

He also said that the common agenda vows to fully implement Article 371 (C) of the Constitution which deals with the special provisions with respect to the development of the mountainous areas of Manipur.

Ramesh, accompanied by former three-term Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, said that the MPSA under the common agenda would fulfil the democratic aspirations of all regions of the state.

The other plans in the common agenda include providing unemployment allowance to the youth, bringing about a sustainable economic growth in the next five years to ensure livelihood income to every family, empowering women economically and politically, fighting drug menace, and endeavouring to bring its victims on the path to normalcy.

The Congress, which contested the last Assembly polls in 2017 alone, is fielding candidates in around 55 to 56 seats this time, leaving the other seats to the allies of the MPSA.

Like Goa on Thursday, the 54 candidates of the Congress took an oath of "allegiance" to the Constitution of India and to the party and its ideology and vowed to "serve" the people of Manipur by "remaining" with the party for their "entire tenure" of five years, if elected.

The oath of "allegiance" to the Indian Constitution and to the party assumes significance because many of the 28 Congress MLAs who had won in 2017 polls joined the BJP and other parties subsequently.

The Congress candidates during the past two to three days visited prominent religious places including temple, mosque and church to seek "divine blessings".

The Congress nominees also visited the Kangla Fort, once a seat of administration holding immense historical, religious and cultural significance for the people of Manipur.

The Congress, despite emerging as the single-largest party with 28 seats, was ousted from power after 15 years in 2017.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma