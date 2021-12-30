New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The political activities have picked up pace across the country ahead of the Assembly Elections in five states including Manipur. Days after kickstarting the BJP's election campaign in Manipur on Friday, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda Thursday arrived in state capital Imphal along with his wife Mallika Nadda.

Upon his arrival, JP Nadda was welcomed by Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh. Later in the day, Nadda will address a Yuva Rally in the Kakching town of Manipur, which is considered a major commercial hub in the state. Apart from the Yuva Rally, the BJP National President will also participate in several party functions and poll campaigns in the state.

A very warm welcome to Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon’ble National President, BJP and Smt Mallika Nadda Ji in Manipur. The party karyakartas are eagerly waiting for your margdarshan during the party programs which are lined up today. pic.twitter.com/7aaE1SlQyV — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 30, 2021

This is JP Nadda's fifth visit to the state in the last 3 months. Earlier on Friday, JP Nadda addressed rally Manipur's Sagolband and said that it was the Modi Government that appointed India's first woman defence minister, first woman education minister, first woman foreign minister, and first woman finance minister.

"India's first woman defence minister, first woman education minister, first woman foreign minister, and first woman finance minister all were appointed by PM Modi. 12 Central ministers today are wome," Nadda had said.

Attacking the previous Congress government in the state, Nadda said that BJP's government at the Centre and the state has rid Manipur of the "atmosphere of fear" that was witnessed during the Congress rule in the state and urged the people to bring the party back to power in the March 2022 state election.

"There was an atmosphere of fear in the state. A mother used to fear whether her son would be able to return to the state and a sister did not know whether her brother would return or not. Now, there is no fear after the BJP-led government came to power ... News earlier was about blockades, but now there is none," Nadda said.

BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017. After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan