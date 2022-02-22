Imphal | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Manipur assembly elections 2022 will decide the fate of the northeast state for the next 25 years as he lauded Chief Minister N Biren Singh for bringing peace and stability in the state during five-year rule.

Addressing an election rally in Manipur's Heingang, PM Modi said Manipur needs a full-fledged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, adding that the state will soon become an "important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed."

"In the last 5 years, BJP's double engine government worked towards the overall development of Manipur. You have seen BJP's good governance and good intentions. Our work in the last 5 years has laid the foundation for the next 25 years," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Everyone is being provided free vaccine in Manipur. If a pandemic such as this had arrived pre-2017, what would've happened," said PM Modi as he lauded Chief Minister Biren Singh for taking good care of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress and said the grand old party never worked on improving connectivity in the northeast. Under decades of Congress rule, Manipur only witnessed only "inequality", said PM Modi while hailing the BJP for making impossible possible in the state.

"Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. The state has witnessed several governments in the last few decades. After decades of Congress rule, Manipur had got only inequality," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. "Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur."

Elections for the legislative assembly is scheduled to be held in Manipur on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will be held on March 10, along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma