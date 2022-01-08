New Delhi/Imphal | Jagran News Desk: Manipur assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3, 2022, Election Commission of India announced in New Delhi on Saturday. All 5 state polls will be completed in a total seven phases, Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh will seek a second term for the BJP government in the state at the face of a fractured opposition in the state this time.

In the 2017 assembly polls in 60-seats big Manipur state assembly, Congress had won most seats (28) while BJP was close second with 21 seats. However, the BJP was able to put together an alliance with Naga People’s Front (4 seats), National People’s Party (4 seats), Lok Janshakti Party (1 seat) and an independent MLA. All India Trinamool Congress party had won 1 seat.

The state of strength in terms of the party holding Chief Minister's Office is, however, different from the 2017 state assembly results.

As of July 29, 2021, the BJP holds 29 seats in 60-seats big Manipur assembly, followed by Congress (15 seats), National People’s Party (3), Naga People’s Front (4), All India Trinamool Congress (1), Independent (1). There are 7 vacant seats in Manipur assembly.

Following is the complete schedule for Manipur assembly elections 2022:

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Phase I

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: February 11

Polling date: February 27

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Phase II

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: February 16

Polling date: March 3

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

