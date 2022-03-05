Imphal | Jagran News Desk: A total of 28.19 per cent of 8.38 lakh voters Saturday exercised their franchise in the first four hours of voting across 22 constituencies in the second and final phase of assembly elections in Manipur. Voting began at 7 am in 1,247 polling stations across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. No untoward incident has so far been reported from anywhere, election officials said. Polling will continue till 4 pm.

Among the early voters were Congress leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh in Thoubal district. Congress will definitely win with an absolute majority, but in case we fall short by one or two seats, the party is open for a coalition," he said after casting his vote. The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Here are the LIVE Updates from second phase of Manipur Assembly Elections 2022:

12:20 pm: 28.19% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the second phase of #ManipurElections2022

11:00 am: People queue up to cast votes at a polling station in Thoubal district "Unemployment is the main issue. We're voting for more opportunities," said young voters.

10:00 am: 11.40% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of Manipur Elections 2022

9:25 am: BJP candidate from Heirok assembly seat Thokchom Radheshyam Singh believes that he will win the election by a minimum of 5000 votes. "Polls will decide future of Manipur. I'll win by a margin of at least 5000 votes," retired IPS officer added after voting.

9:00 am: Long queues of voters are seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes in the last phase of Manipur Elections 2022. Visuals from Heirok High School in Heirok, Thoubal district.

8:25 am: Polling for the last phase of #ManipurElections2022 has begun. Voters stand in queues while maintaining social distancing amid the #COVID19 pandemic.

8:00 am: Former Manipur CM & Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error. "They said that there is some technical error," says Singh who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat.

7:30 am: On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).

7:23 am: Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

7:15 am: With the conclusion of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on February 28, the state recorded an average voter turnout of 78.30 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

7:00 am: Voting for the last phase of #ManipurElections2022 begins; 92 candidates across 22 assembly constituencies in fray. Repolling also being held in 12 polling stations across 5 constituencies that went to the poll on Feb 28th in the first phase.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan