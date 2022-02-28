Manipur Elections Phase 1 Polling LIVE Updates: In this phase, polling would held for 38 seats in five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. (file image)

Imphal | Jagran News Desk: In what will decide the fate of the N Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur, the first phase of polling for the 2022 assembly elections will be held in the northeast state on Monday. In the first phase, polling would be held for 38 assembly seats spread across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

In the previous elections in 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Manipur, winning 28 of the 60 assembly seats. However, the BJP - with just 21 seats - formed the government after stitching an alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

Here are the LIVE Updates from the first phase of polling for the Manipur assembly elections 2022:

7:57 hours: I'm expecting that 75 per cent people of my constituency will vote for BJP and me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi, says Biren Singh.

7:38 hours: N Biren Singh casts his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.

7:26 hours: Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrives at Shrivan High School in Imphal to vote.

7:07 hours: Visual from Thangmeiband Khoyathong Tombisana High School in Imphal.

7:00 hours: Just In: Polling for the first phase of polling for the Manipur assembly elections 2022 has started!

6:55 hours: The EC has said that 12,22,713 voters including 6,29,276 women electorates would decide the fate of 173 candidates, including 15 women, in the first phase of Manipur assembly elections 2022.

6:50 hours: In this phase, the fate of several heavy weights candidates - including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, and Ratankumar Singh - will be decided.

6:45 hours: The polling for the first phase of polling for the Manipur assembly elections 2022 will be held on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma