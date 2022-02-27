Imphal | Jagran News Desk: The high stake two-phased Manipur assembly elections 2022, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his government, will begin from February 28 with polling in 38 assembly constituencies spread across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase of polling will decide the fate of 173 candidates, including 15 women. Initially, 175 candidates had registered themselves for the polling, but two Independent candidates - Thangminlien Kipgen and P Somorjit - later withdrew their applications.

Meanwhile, prominent who are in the fray in the first phase are Chief Minister Biren Singh who is contesting the elections from the Heingang seat. Besides Singh, state Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Vungzagin Valte, S Rajen Singh, Th Biswajit Singh, and O Lukhoi Singh are also in the fray.

The second phase of Manipur elections will be held on March 5 in which polling would be in three districts - Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl.

Following is the full list of assembly constituencies where polling would be held in the first phase Manipur elections 2022 on February 28:

Imphal East:

- Khundrakpam

- Heingang

- Khurai

- Kshetrigao

- Thongju

- Keirao

- Andro

- Lamlai

- Yaiskul

- Wangkhei

Imphal West:

- Thangmeiband

- Uripok

- Sagolband

- Keishamthong

- Singjamei

- Sekmai

- Lamsang

- Konthoujam

- Patsoi

- Langthabal

- Naoriya Pakhanglakpa

- Wangoi

- Mayang Imphal

Bishnupur:

- Nambol

- Oinam

- Bishnupur

- Moirang

- Thanga

- Kumbi

Kangpokpi:

- Saikul

- Kangpokpi

- Saitu

Churachandpur:

- Tipaimukh

- Thanlon

- Henglep

- Churachandpur

- Saikot

- Singhat

In the Manipur assembly elections 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 21 seats formed the government in the northeast state after forming a post-poll alliance with the Naga People's Front (NPF) and National People's Party (NPP).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma