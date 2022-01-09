Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: The poll schedule for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections 2022 was announced by the Election Commission on Saturday, along with the dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. The 60-member Manipur legislative assembly, whose tenure is scheduled to end on March 19, will see voting in two phases.

In the first phase, which would be held on February 27, voting would be held for 38 seats spread across six districts. The remaining 22 constituencies across 10 districts would go to the polls on March 3 while the results the fate of the candidates would be announced on March 10, the top poll body announced.

Following is the complete schedule of constituency-wise polling dates for Manipur assembly elections 2022:

Phase 1:

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST).

Phase 2:

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST).

Following the 2017 Manipur elections, the coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had formed the government in the state headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Singh is confident of that the BJP will get an absolute majority in the upcoming polls. "I welcome the announcement by the Election Commission. Out government delivered what we promised, even though some things take time. We will get the absolute majority," he told news agency ANI on Saturday.

