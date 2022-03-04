Imphal | Jagran News Desk: After registering a record voter turnout in the first phase, Manipur is all set for the second phase of the Assembly Elections 2022. The campaigning for the second phase of the 60-member Manipur Assembly elections came to an end on Thursday afternoon ahead of voting on Saturday for the remaining 22 seats in six districts.

The six districts where polling will be held tomorrow are Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong. According to the election officials, an electorate of 8,47,400, including 4,28,968 women, would cast their votes in 1,247 polling stations to decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates including two women.

Saturday's balloting would settle the electoral fortunes of three-time (2002-2017) Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, of the Congress, as well as several BJP ministers and sitting MLAs. The 74-year-old veteran leader, Singh is contesting from the Thoubal Assembly seat in Thoubal district and is locked in a four-corner contest against BJP's Leitanthem Basanta Singh, Janata Dal-United's Irom Chaoba Singh and Shiv Sena's Konsam Michael Singh.

The main opposition Congress did not field candidates in four of the 22 Assembly seats -- Chandel, Mao, Tadubi, Tamenglong and the political circles observed that it is tacitly supporting the candidates of National People's Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, which is an ally of the BJP in both Meghalaya and Manipur since 2017, but contesting separately in Manipur this time.

Full list of assembly segments where polling would be held on March 5 under phase two of the Manipur assembly elections 2022:

- Thoubal

Lilong

Thoubal

Wangkhem

Heirok

Wangjing Tentha

Khangabok

Wabagai

Kakching

Hiyanglam

Sugnu

- Jiribham

Jiribham district as a whole is one state assembly constituency- the Jiribham assembly seat.

- Chandel

Chandel

Tengnoupal

- Ukhrul

Phungyar

Ukhrul

Chingai

- Senapati

Mau

Tadobi

Karong

- Tamenglong

Tamei

Tamenglong

Nungba

Thoubal falls in the valley area while the other five districts are in the mountainous areas bordering Assam and Nagaland, as well as Myanmar, making security forces maintain high vigil along with both the international and the inter-state borders.

The BJP had bagged 21 seats in 2017 and came to power in the state for the first time, after stitching together a coalition government, with various parties including the NPP and the Naga People's Front (NPF). However, this time, all three are contesting separately and put up candidates against each other.

The Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years till 2017, had formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular. The first phase of polling was held in 38 seats on February 28, when 88.63 per cent of 12,09,439 voters exercised their franchise.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan