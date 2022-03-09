Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: The fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be decided on March 10 as the counting of votes for the key Manipur assembly elections 2022 begins. The BJP has scripted history in Manipur by forming the government for the first time in the northeast state after sealing a post-poll alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

This time, however, the saffron party has decided to contest the elections alone with hopes that it might be able to form the government on its own. The saffron party is also buoyed by the exit poll projections, which have predicted the BJP will likely cross the majority mark on its own. It has also hinted that Biren Singh will continue to remain the Chief Minister if the party returns to power.

Assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases - February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), will begin from 8 am on March 10. The initial trends, meanwhile, are expected to come out by 9 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma