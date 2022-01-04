New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects in Imphal, Manipur. While addressing the inauguration programme, PM Modi said that the Northeastern states will become major drivers of India's growth in the upcoming years with Manipur as the main source of the trajectory.

Highlighting the significance of the Northeastern states, PM Modi said "The Northeast, where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's army hoisted the flag for the first time calling it the gateway to India's independence, is now becoming the gateway to fulfil the dreams of New India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accused the previous governments in New Delhi of neglecting the Northeast, as he launched a raft of development projects ahead of the assembly elections due in the state early next year.

"Those who ran previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur resulting in alienation of people. After becoming the PM, I brought New Delhi to the doorsteps of Manipur and the Northeast. The entire region will become major drivers of India's growth," he said.

Here are key takeaways from PM Modi's Manipur visit:

PM Modi inaugurated 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore, according to the PMO.

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore.

PM Modi inaugurated a Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 at a cost of over Rs 75 crore during the programme. It is another important infrastructure to enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion.

The Prime Minister has also dedicated, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores.

Further, to boost the COVID related infrastructure in the state, he also inaugurated '200 Bedded COVID Hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Prime Minister inaugurated three projects of the Imphal Smart City Mission, developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)', 'Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)' and 'Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)'.

These projects are aimed at development of infrastructure and connectivity, skilling and employment of youth, renovation of places of historic and spiritual importance, and improvement of healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies)

