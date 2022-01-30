Imphal | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the forthcoming assembly elections in Manipur alone and will field candidates on all 60 seats, announced Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday.

"Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on all 60 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections and form a government with more than 2/3rd majority," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP had managed to remove Congress from power in Manipur in the 2017 polls after sealing a post-poll alliance with the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), and Independent MLAs.

However, the NPP - headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma - had announced that it would contest the Manipur polls alone and would field candidates in at least 40 seats.

The NPP, which had contested nine seats in 2017 and won four, believes that it might get more seats alone compared to what it got in the previous elections. The party is also bolstered by the fact that senior BJP leader L Sanjoy has joined its camp ahead of the 2022 polls.

The NPP claims 15 more BJP leaders are in touch with it and might join it if they are denied tickets by the saffron party.

"More than 15 BJP ticket aspirants have been in touch with us for the past few weeks. They are all heavyweight candidates in their respective constituencies," The New Indian Express quoted an NPP leader as saying.

"The supporters of Sanjoy wanted him to contest on the NPP’s ticket."

The elections to the 60-member Manipur assembly would be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma