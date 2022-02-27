Imphal | Jagran News Desk: At least two people were killed and five others injured in a blast in Manipur on Saturday night ahead of the assembly elections in the state which is scheduled to be held on February 28. The explosion took place at a house in Churachandpur district's Gangpimual village which took the life of a child among the deceased.

The blast appeared to have been caused by a mortar as per media reports.

A total of seven people including children were seriously injured in the blast, a district police official said.

They were taken to the district hospital after the incident, where two people died of their injuried- identified as Mangminlal, 6 and Langinsang, 22.

Soon after the incident was reported, senior police officials and reinforcements rushed to the area and a search operation to catch those responsible have been initiated.

This is the second blast in a row in Manipur as the state is preparing to go to the polls on February 28. A few days earlier, another incident of violence occurred in Manipur after assembly election dates were announced on January 8

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on February 21. The blast took place around 8 pm near Wangoo Tera police station range which is around 45 km from Manipur's capital Imphal. Constables Girija Shankar and Gaurav Rai, both from ITBP's 49 Battalion, suffered injuries in the blast.

It is learnt that an NPP candidate's father was shot at by unidentified people in poll-bound Manipur's Imphal East district prior to the blast, which has left security agencies in a tizzy.

Assembly elections in the 60 seated northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha